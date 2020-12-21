Mary Kathryn Uplinger-Smith Himes, 75, of Hawthorn, returned to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 17, 2020 following a brief illness.
Born January 28, 1945 in Reynoldsville, she was the eldest daughter of Samuel Richard Smith and Adaline McDonald Smith.
She graduated from Clarion-Limestone schools.
She married Joseph Himes Sr. on October 31, 1964.
Mrs. Himes spent the next 56 years building a home and a life with her husband, devoting herself to caring for her family and friends. She always put the needs of others above her own, and will be remembered as an exceptionally kind and caring woman by those who loved her dearly.
She was blessed with two sons, Joseph Himes Jr. (Amy) of Hawthorn and Dave Himes of Cottage Hill, whom she adored.
Mary treasured her grandchildren, Cory Mumford (Brittani) of Smicksburg, Kayla Himes (Ryan Hawk) of New Bethlehem and Megan and Abby Himes, both of Hawthorn. She also had three great-grandchildren, Paisley, Piper and Preslee Mumford.
Survivors include her brother, Bob Smith of Erie and her three sisters, Marty McClaine (Butch), Deb Fleming (Henry) of Clarion and Dot Renninger of Pittsburgh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Rick Smith; a nephew, Michael Smail; and numerous aunts and uncles.
The loss of Mary has left an immeasurable void for her husband, children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Mary loved her. She was truly an angel sent to earth and love is her legacy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held with immediate family, officiated by the Rev. John Kerr of the Roseville Church of Christ.
Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Hawthorn Fire Department.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.