Mary L. (Deible) Murphy
Mary L. (Deible) Murphy, age 90, of 411 Hill Street, Reynoldsville, Pa., (Nelson’s Golden Years of late) passed away on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, as a patient of Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, in DuBois, Pa.
Mary was born on March 24, 1928, in Reynoldsville, Pa., the daughter of the late Herman H. and Clara Mae (Bryan) Deible. She was married to Ronald W. Murphy on September 28, 1947, in Punxsutawney, Pa.; Ron preceded her in death on September 19, 1998, after 50 years of marriage.
Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church of Reynoldsville. She was a housewife and worked for many different businesses in Reynoldsville. Mary was a past member of the Order of Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 392. She had been active with the exercise program at the Foundry in Reynoldsville.
Mary is survived by a son, Robert Murphy and his wife Rene of Reynoldsville; three granddaughters, Courtney, Shannon, and Monique; and her sister, Betty Jewell of Brookville, Pa.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary is preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.
In accordance with Mary’s wishes, arrangements are to remain private and held at the family’s convenience.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to be made in her name to the Reynoldsville Fire Department, 411 Jackson St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.