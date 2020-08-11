Mary Lou Gourley was granted her angel wings, August 6, 2020, at the age of 80 when she lost her battle with cancer.
Her final days were spent with family and friends that she touched in some small way throughout her life.
Born July 21, 1940 in Brookville, she was the daughter of Martin and Eleanor (Hepler) Herman.
She married Jack Gourley on February 4, 1961. He survives. They were married for 59 years.
Over the years, the couple has lived in Pennsylvania, California and Ohio, finally settling in Texas.
Mrs. Gourley worked as an Office Manager for R&E Tooling and Plastics for 36 years.
She was devoted to her family and loved to go camping with them.
Mrs. Gourley also loved bowling, going on happy vacations and working the slot machines at the casino.
She has left her family with a legacy of kindness, caring, generosity and love.
In addition to her husband, Jack Gourley of Fort Worth, Texas, survivors include four children, Brenda (Billy) Maynard of Waxahachie, Texas, Jack (Richelle) Gourley of Roanoke, Texas, Christina (Jason) Herriage of Euless, Texas and Brent (Krystal) Gourley of Mooresville, N.C.; grandchildren, Monique (Harley) Alsbrooks, Whitney (Jaron) Mefford, Joshua (Christie Martinez) Maynard, Kayla (Phillip) Conway, Danielle Dreyer, Michael Gourley, Skyler (Brittani) Herriage, Dylan Herriage, Alexis Gourley, Cameron Herriage, Haven Gourley, Grayson Gourley; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Janet Young; and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Eleanor Herman; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Roy Whitehead; and brother-in-law, Harold Young.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas.
Our mother loved flowers and they are welcome, but donations may be given to Cancer Care Services via cancercareservices.org/give/ in memory of Mary Lou Gourley.