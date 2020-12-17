Mary Louella Buzard, 94, of Brookville, passed into the presence of her Savior on December 14, 2020 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born January 6, 1926, she was the daughter of Joseph Monroe and Anna Blanche (Reichard) Buzard of Baum.
She graduated from Kittanning High School in 1944.
Miss. Buzard later moved with her parents to a farm near Kahletown in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
She accepted Christ at a revival service at the Kahletown Church.
Miss. Buzard lived on the farm and managed several seasonal camps while caring for her parents and her Aunt Mary Updegraff.
After the passing of her mother in 1966, she gained employment at the Brookville Glove Company where she worked until her retirement.
In later life she moved to Brookville and worked as a local artisan producing braided rugs, intricate quilts and needlepoint crafts.
Miss. Buzard was a member of the Brookville Church of God.
Survivors include her nephews, Mr. Gary (Bonnie) Shay of Nichols, N.Y. and Mr. Glenn (Karen) Shay of Mayport; her nieces Mrs. Gail Ford of Frisco, Texas; Mrs. Stan (Beverly) Moore of Dayton; Mrs. Dennis (Pam) Edmonds of New Bethlehem; and Mrs. George (Mindy) Barnes of Aliquippa; thirteen grand nieces and nephews; and many great-grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Mrs. Jack (Helen Blance) Shay of Goheenville and Mrs. John (Margaret A.) Crawford of New Bethlehem.
After a private funeral service officiated by her grand nephew the Rev. David G. Shay of Living Church in Summerville, Miss. Buzard will be laid to rest with her parents in the cemetery at Kahletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in support of the Hope Children's Home of Bangalore, India, a charity that Miss. Buzard supported, may be sent to Living Church International, 59 W. Penn St., Summerville, PA 15864.
Friends and family may leave online condolences by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.