Mary Louise (Williams) Stine
Mary Louise Stine of Columbus, Ga., died in March 2017.
The daughter of David and Elizabeth Williams, she was married to James R. Stine, who preceded her in death in 1990.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela (Vern) Tubbs; three stepchildren: James M. Stine and Tracy Petrick of Pennsylvania and Patricia Sibb of Tennessee; two grandchildren, Sean (Norman) of Texas; brother, Richard (Patty) Williams of New Hampshire.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Betty White of Texas.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at the Morningside Cemetery building at 10 a.m. July 19, 2018, with Rev. Ray Baker officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.