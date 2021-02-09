Mary R. Kopnitsky, 86, of DuBois, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at Christ The King Manor.
Born March 24, 1934 in Sarah Furnace, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Elizabeth (Rizzo) Schimizzi.
She married Michael J. Kopnitsky on November 25, 1953. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2013.
Mrs. Kopnitsky worked in retail management for decades. She and her husband owned and managed their own store in New Bethlehem for many years, Emkay’s Discount Store. She later managed a large women’s clothing store at the Clarion Mall for several years.
She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church.
Mrs. Kopnitsky enjoyed reading, crocheting, music and the Pittsburgh Steelers. More than anything, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include two sons, Michael J. Kopnitsky II and his wife, Ann, of Fairmount City and Mark J. Kopnitsky and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Lenhartsville; four sisters, Josephine Greenfield of Raleigh, N.C., Nancy Bogard and her husband, Kenneth, of Port Clinton, Ohio, Sandra Schimizzi of DuBois and Georgia Schimizzi of DuBois; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Joseph Schimizzi.
There will be no public visitation.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required.
Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Byzantine Cemetery in Sykesville.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 118 S. State St., DuBois, PA.
To send an online condolence, visit www.baronickfuneralhome.com.