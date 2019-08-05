REYNOLDSVILLE — Winter 2019-2020 classes for Penn State Extension Master Gardener Certification will begin on Thursday, Oct. 3, and will end in early March 2020. Classes will be held at the Reynoldsville Foundry in Jefferson County from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. on Thursday evenings except for holidays and bad weather.
If enough interest is shown, there could be a possibility of an afternoon class also. Those applying do not have to be a resident of Jefferson County.
Penn State Master Gardeners is not a garden club. It is a federal, state and county supported training program in which those attending can learn to teach others about the newest researched information on gardening. Topics include fruits, vegetables or landscape, as well as how to protect from insects, disease and poor cultural practices.
The cost is $200 and covers all class materials and a manual.
E-mail JeffersonMG@psu.edu to get an application, or call (814) 849-7361, ext. 508 and leave a message.