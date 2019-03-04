The PIAA Class A boys basketball tournament is set to begin Friday, as the Tri-County area is represented by three of the four teams entering the tourney out of District 9.
Elk County Catholic earned the top seed after defeating North Clarion for the district title and will face the sixth place team out of the WPIAL in Leechburg at St. Marys High School at 7:30 p.m.
The Wolves will take on the runner up out of District 6, Bishop Carroll, at Kane High School at 7 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone earned the third seed out of D-9 by defeating Johnsonburg in the consolation game, as the Lions will take on District 6 champion Juniata Valley at Altoona High School at 7:30 p.m.
The Rams will represent the district as the fourth seed and will face Nazareth Prep, the champions out of the WPIAL, at Northgate High School at 6 p.m.
Here is a closer look at the three games featuring area teams:
(9-1) Elk County Catholic
vs. (7-6) Leechburg
The Crusaders (26-1) powered their way through the district tournament, winning their three games by an average of 16.6 points to claim the title.
ECC entered the D-9 tourney coming off its only loss of the season, a 45-43 defeat at the hands of Ridgway in the AML title game Feb. 16.
On the other side, Leechburg (13-11) won its opening game in the WPIAL tournament, defeating Bishop Canevin 59-40, before losing to eventual runner-up Vincentian 58-49 in the second round.
The only common opponent between the two teams this season is Curwensville, as the Blue Devils defeated the Golden Tide 83-45 at home Dec. 21, while ECC topped Curwensville 64-48 on the road Jan. 15.
The Crusaders have relied on a balanced scoring attack all season, as Alex Breindel leads ECC with just over 13 points per game, while Regis Wormtan is second with just above 12 ppp and Alec Wehler adds around eight points per contest.
(9-3) Clarion-Limestone
vs. (6-1) Juniata Valley
The Lions (22-4) were just a split second from dropping to the four seed, as a potential game-winning three from Johnsonburg in the consolation game was ruled after the buzzer and C-L hung on to secure the third seed.
Clarion-Limestone edged Otto-Eldred 61-58 in the quarterfinals of the D-9 tourney before falling to North Clarion 42-40 in the semis.
On the other side Juniata Valley (18-5) entered the District 6 tournament as the three seed out of six teams, but made a surprising run to claim the title.
The Hornets topped Williamsburg 71-49 in the quarterfinal round, then upset second-seeded St. Joseph’s Academy, who had a bye into the second round, 78-75 in overtime to advance to the title game.
Juniata then stunned top-seeded Bishop Carroll 50-45 to claim the district title.
Including their three wins in the D-6 tournament, the Hornets enter the PIAA playoffs on a six-game winning streak.
The Lions had won 17 games in a row before falling to North Clarion in the semifinals of the District 9 tournament, as their last loss prior to falling to the Wolves had come on Dec. 21 against Ridgway.
Clarion-Limestone relies on a three-pronged offensive attack, led by junior Deion Deas, who is averaging 21.0 points per game this season, third best among D-9 players behind Coudersport’s Owen Chambers (30.9 ppg) and DuBois Central Catholic’s Justin Miknis (20.9 ppg).
Ian Callen adds 18.9 points per game for the Lions, while Hayden Callen is third on the team with 16.9 points per contest.
The Hornets are led by Cameron Collins, who is averaging 23.3 points per game on the year.
Quinn Zinoble (13.3 ppg) and Jaxson Rand (12.2 ppg) are also averaging in double figures for Juniata Valley this season.
(9-4) Johnsonburg vs.
(7-1) Nazareth Prep
The Rams fell just short of earning the third seed out of the district, as Gabe Watts’ deep three-pointer was ruled to have come just after the buzzer in a 42-41 defeat to Clarion-Limestone in the consolation game.
Johnsonburg (16-10) now enters the PIAA playoffs on a two-game losing streak, as it was also defeated by Elk County Catholic in the semifinal round.
Nazareth Prep (19-3) powered its way through the WPIAL tournament, as it had a bye into the quarterfinals, before defeating Union 49-38, Cornell 71-57 and Vincentian 69-62 to claim the title.
The Saints were led in their victory over top-seed Vincentian by Tre Harvey, who scored 31 points on the night to help lead Nazareth Prep to its first WPIAL title in its third season in the league.
Austin Green leads the Rams this season with just over 18 points per game, 11th best among all District 9 players this season, while Isaac Schloder is second on the team scoring around 10 points per contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.