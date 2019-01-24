Commissioner John “Jack” Matson has announced his intention to run for the office of Jefferson County Commissioner.
“I have the pleasure of currently serving as the chairman of the Board of Commissioners and want to continue to serve because there is so much more to do. I don’t consider myself a politician, but public service has become my mission and my passion.
“When I reflect back on the work that has been done for Jefferson County over the last term, I am most proud of being part of a strong team who worked together to better our communities. From the very beginning, we chose to work together. That choice has made our team formidable. We have disagreed on a number of topics, but have always been able to find compromise. Herb, Jeff and I don’t concentrate on wins and losses within our office. The three of us understand that if we work together, then the county as a whole wins. Teamwork is how we got things accomplished. I don’t always have to agree with you or you with me, but my commitment is to find a solution. The Jefferson County Commissioners may not have all of the answers, but we can connect with someone that does have an answer.
“A lot has been undertaken since 2016. We worked hard to balance the budget by saving money, improving processes, cutting costs, rebidding contracts, holding people accountable, and maximizing revenue. We worked hard to be a resource for people that are in search of a solution. We worked hard to create an environment where government serves and doesn’t hinder. We maintained county property and took a proactive approach so that large repairs weren’t deferred. We focused on maximizing grant money as well as any state and federal programs that could benefit Jefferson County.”
Matson said he is “proud of all that was accomplished during my first term as Jefferson County Commissioner chairman. I am blessed to work with great people in such a great place. I would love the opportunity for another term as a member of the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners.”
He also reminded voters to register to vote before April 22.
