CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week is Kenneth Matthews, age 41, of Glen Richey.
Shaw stated that Matthews is wanted in two separate cases for failure to appear at sentencing court held on May 21, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Feb. 15, Officer Austin Miller of the Clearfield Borough Police Department filed a criminal complaint charging Matthews with possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
An affidavit of probable cause filed by Miller states that on Feb. 6, officers checked on an individual, later identified as Matthews, who was slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Upon making contact with Matthews, he appeared to police to be under the influence of a controlled substance. At that time, officers noticed a clear pipe inside the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed controlled substances.
In a separate case, Corporal Shawn Fye of the Clearfield Borough Police Department filed a criminal complaint charging Matthews with terroristic threats, stalking harassment due to an incident that occurred on Feb. 10.
On Feb. 21, a preliminary hearing was held and all charges were held to court. On May 21, Matthews failed to appear for sentencing court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Matthews is described as a white man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, bald, with blue eyes.
Anyone with knowledge of Matthews’ location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.
A person charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.