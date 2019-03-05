RIDGWAY — During his presentation at the meeting of the Elk County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, Ernie Mattiuz of the Elk County Farm Bureau highlighted some of the national issues on which the state counterpart to the bureau is focusing:
Trade
A report Mattiuz provided from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau noted 2018 was a “rocky” year for agricultural trade “due to challenges related to tariffs and a resulting trade war.” It highlighted an agreement between the United States and South Korea as a “bright spot.” It also noted the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the successor to NAFTA, as potentially beneficial. Mattiuz said the bureau was hoping for Congress’ approval of the USMCA, as President Donald Trump has strongly opposed NAFTA.
Infrastructure
Mattiuz said American infrastructure is aging, noting much of it was put in place in the post-World War II era. He highlighted transportation infrastructure as being of particular concern to farmers, including lock and dam systems and ports facilities. He noted current facilities need to be improved to accommodate the larger vessels used for shipping today.
Labor
Mattiuz noted that usage of migrant labor was not as common in Pennsylvania as some other parts of the country, but that it does play a major part in some specific sectors, such as mushroom farming — a major industry in the state. Those industries in the state that do rely on migrant labor are often the same ones that require workers year-round, making usage of current visa programs non-viable. Mattiuz noted that often a worker must return his or her home country shortly after they are adequately trained. The farm bureau is pushing for legislation to create new visa programs, and provide legal status and a path to citizenship for experienced undocumented agriculture workers. The bureau is also opposing the federal E-Verify system until a “workable guest worker program is in place.”
