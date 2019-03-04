Maxine L. Moore Royal, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born July 21, 1940, in Wildcat, Clarion County, she was the daughter of Raymond and Alice L. (Best) Culbertson.
Mrs. Royal was a lifelong resident of Clarion County and had attended Union Joint High School.
She was a self-employed beautician for over 30 years and was the owner of the Knight Spot in Rimersburg for 19 years.
Mrs. Royal attended the Jerusalem United Church of Christ.
She enjoyed line dancing, going shopping and dining out.
Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Gregory A. Moore of Indiana, Pa., and Mark E. Moore and his wife, Sheila, of Rimersburg; a daughter, Pamela G. Fox of Rimersburg; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, Kristen Renwick of Rimersburg and her children, Anna Renwick and Madelynn Traister-Moore, Lindsey Moore of Rimersburg and her son, Colton Hoffman, Elizabeth Fox of Brooklyn, N.Y., and her children, Ada Corbett and Fergus Corbett, Christopher Fox and his wife, Ashley, of Rimersburg and their children, Mahala Fox, Georgia Fox and Cooper Fox, Jennifer Moore of Los Angeles, Calif., Bridget Baker and her husband, Ken, of Indiana, Pa., and their daughter, Kayla Baker, and Katie Moore of Winston-Salem, N.C., and her children, Jordan Stephens, Jared Stephens and Alessia Stephens; a sister, Patricia L. Johnson and her husband, William, of Columbus, Ohio; and a special friend, Jess Kelly.
Mrs. Royal was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul A. Moore whom she married August 7, 1957; two brothers, Gary Culbertson and Raymond L. Culbertson Jr.; and an infant sister, Connie Culbertson.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg with the Rev. Randy Evans officiating.
Interment was in Rimersburg Cemetery.
To express online condolences to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
