The Courier Express’ May Bingo Bonanza winners are as follows:
Double Bingo $50 winners are: Deb Kosko, Amy Lockwood and Ann Marie Sheehan, all of DuBois.
Single Bingo $25 winners are: Robert Painter of Brookville, Dorothy Barry of DuBois, Kelle Pompeii of DuBois, Corine Snyder of Reynoldsville, Scott Streator of DuBois and Karen Riley of DuBois.
