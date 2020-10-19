LIMESTONE TWP. – Two Mayport residents are facing charges following an altercation on Oct. 16 at approximately 9 p.m. along Cyphert Lane in Limestone Township.
Elynn Irene Sumser, 26, and Brandon James Brocious, 29, were charged with simple assault and harassment.
According to reports, state police responded to a home along Cyphert Lane after Clarion County 911 received a “hang up” call.
At the scene, reports state, Sumser told police that she and Brocious had gotten into an argument stemming from an incident earlier in the evening.
During the fight, Brocious allegedly became angry, placed Sumser in a neck hold and bit her on the back, causing injury.
In turn, Sumser reportedly explained that she bit Brocious on the inside of his arm in self defense while his arm was around her.
Police said it was later determined Sumser had bitten Brocious on the back of the arm, causing physical injury.
Brocious allegedly told police that Sumser bit him first, and he bit back in retaliation.
Charges were filed Oct. 17 by state police Trooper Stephen Galmarini with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.