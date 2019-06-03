REDBANK TWP. – A 33-year-old Mayport woman is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance stemming from an incident on May 3 in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
In addition to two counts of DUI, Amanda Jo McIntyre was charged with one count each of failing to drive on the right side of the roadway, texting and driving, careless driving, not having a valid registration card or the required financial responsibility for the vehicle, and driving without a seatbelt.
While traveling west on Route 28, police said they observed McIntyre’s 2008 Chevrolet Malibu stopped within the lane of Cunningham Road. The vehicle soon began moving at a slow speed, reportedly weaving within its lane with abrupt movements and traveling on the left side of the roadway.
A traffic stop was conducted along Cunningham Road, near its intersection with Macadam Road.
According to court documents, police discovered that the registration card and insurance for McIntyre’s vehicle were both expired. She was also not wearing a seatbelt
During the stop, McIntyre reportedly told police that she was on her way back home and then to pick up her child from school. When asked why she was stopped in the middle of the road, McIntyre said she had been texting, reports state.
McIntyre appeared disheveled and “uncoordinated with her belongings inside the vehicle,” police said.
She allegedly consented to field sobriety testing and showed signs of impairment while completing the tests. She also allegedly admitted to doing heroin earlier in the day.
A DRE evaluation was completed, according to reports, and troopers believed McIntyre was under the combined influence of a narcotic and depressant to degree that impaired her ability to operate a vehicle.
Toxicology results later showed positive results for caffeine, Clonazepam, 7-amino Clonazepam, morphine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in McIntyre’s system.
Charges were filed May 30 by state police Trooper Nicholas Gray with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.