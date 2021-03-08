REDBANK TWP. – A 23-year-old Mayport woman is facing charges stemming from an incident on Feb. 22 at approximately 7 p.m. in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Katrina Lynn Pohl was charged with possessing an offensive weapon and harassment.
During an argument that began earlier in the evening at their Hickory Drive home, Pohl allegedly pushed her boyfriend, Jerrod L. Franklin, 33, of Mayport, in the chest with brass knuckles attached to a closed pocket knife.
Pohl reportedly told police that she pushed Franklin with the weapon in order to get him away from her.
Charges were filed March 3 by state police Trooper Stephanie Graham with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.