McClelland Hartman “Mac” Colwell, 81, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Ocober 7, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.
Born June 11, 1939 in Rimersburg, he was the son of Simon and Vera (Hartman) Colwell.
He was a lifelong resident of Rimersburg where he worked as a truck driver and a factory worker.
Survivors include his long-time companion, Leona Marie Wyant of Rimersburg; two sons, Adon and Wayne Colwell; a daughter, Paulette Troup; grandson, Todd Colwell; numerous grandchildren; and a brother, Arthur Colwell of Rimersburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Frank Colwell; and twin brothers, Alan and Herman Colwell
Per Mac’s wishes, services will be privately held.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.
