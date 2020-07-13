NEW BETHLEHEM – Dennis and Linda McHenry of New Bethlehem will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Dennis McHenry married Linda Pollock on July 17, 1970 at Grace United Church of Christ in Curllsville.
Mr. McHenry is retired from work as a dairy farmer and Porter Township supervisor.
Mrs. McHenry is a homemaker and Mary Kay director.
The couple has three children, Jessie Brocious, Todd McHenry and his wife, Christy, and Matt McHenry and his wife, Shawna, all of New Bethlehem. They also have five grandchildren.
The family will celebrate with a party at a later date.