SMETHPORT — Using the well-known game format of Jeopardy, the McKean County Historical Society will sponsor its second production of this popular game featuring questions about the history of the county. It will be held at the McKean County Courthouse in Smethport on July 19 at 7 p.m. Afterwards, the Outreach Committee for the nearby United Methodist Church, at the corner of Union and King Streets, will serve desserts and beverages. Both activities are free and open to the public.
Judge Bill Todd is scheduled to return to defend his championship title and will compete with Mr. Cliff Lane, county commissioner, and Wendy Oakes, a director with the Kane Community Depot & Museum. Using colored light and sound buzzers, contestants will respond to a variety of historical questions given by the evening’s emcee, Mr. Tony Alfieri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.