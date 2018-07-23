It was disgusting to witness how dishonest the national news media was in trying to destroy President Trump over his statements at the Helsinki press conference with Russian leader Putin. The following is truth.
Last year, Trump held a November 2017 news conference from Hanoi, Vietnam with President Tran Das Quang during his Asian tour. Trump stated, “I believe that Putin feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. As to whether I believe it, I am with our (intelligence) agencies.” Trump’s statement last year confirmed to the whole world that Trump believes the Russians hacked into our elections that Trump disbelieves Putin. Trump subsequently sanctioned Russia in March and April 2018. Trump’s statements and sanctions fully supported America against Russia.
Trump, at this year’s Helsinki Summit on July 16, said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be Russia.” The media immediately pounced on the obvious mistake by Trump by falsely claiming, “Trump sides with Putin.” Journalistic decency would require the media to point out Trump’s simple error of saying “would” instead of “wouldn’t.” The media knew of Trump’s prior statement in Hanoi and his sanctions against Russia. Instead of decency, the media engaged in false bullying of Trump to destroy him.
Examples of the false media bullying: New York Times, “Trump, Treasonous, Traitor;” The Boston Globe, “Trump is a clear and present danger to U.S. national security;” former CIA Director John Brennan under Obama, “The Commander in Chief is a traitor;” the Associated Press, “Trump Sides With Putin;” Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, “Disgraceful;” liberal journalist David Corn, “Useful Idiot;” Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, “Dangerous and reckless.”
President Trump corrected his mistake in the news media the next day. The media falsely claimed the correction makes Trump a liar who backed down under media pressure. This false bullying of Trump from the liberal news media and our own Sen. Casey is a disgrace! They have no integrity. Vote Casey out of office. The Scum Ball Media of America — most but not all.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.