Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.