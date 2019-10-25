DuBOIS — The Friends of the Library is sponsoring a “Meet the Author” event on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 5:30–7:00 p.m. in the meeting room of the DuBois Public Library. Local writer P.J. Piccirillo will discuss his latest novel, The Indigo Scarf, a work of historical fiction set in the wilds of north central Pennsylvania in the Sinnemahoning Creek area.
The story has been extensively researched and Piccirillo encourages anyone planning to attend to read the book in advance of the program to better understand the events of the story and their historical significance.
About the bookBased on the true story of two slaves who fled their owners with white women into the wilderness of north-central Pennsylvania, The Indigo Scarf interprets the little know legacy of slavery persisting in the north during the nineteenth century. While The Indigo Scarf relates the covert workings of sympathetic Quakers, the ruthlessness of a slave catcher, and the irony of a Revolutionary War veteran forced to face his daughter’s love for the slave Jedediah James, it treats the deeper theme of the spirit-breaking impact slavery has had across generations since abolition. Though shadowed in whiskey making and timber pirating, The Indigo Scarf is a tribute to devotion testing the lengths a woman will go to save her man from a burning vengeance as he confronts the privations of a wild frontier while his former owner schemes his return. The story is a testament to the perseverance and vision of pioneer women who devoted themselves to planting in their offspring the seeds of hope for liberty which may only be realized by descendants they would never know.
Piccirillo will sign books after the program and refreshments will be available.