For those of you unfortunate enough to read my columns every week or so, you know I went to Baltimore Comic-Con a couple of weeks ago.
This will be the last time I talk about it.
Until next year, anyway…
Before I got to meet him, there was a panel where he sat in front of a crowd and talked about his work and the comic book industry. They had a camera set up over his shoulder and a table in front of him. While he talked, he sketched Batman, starting with simple pencil outlines and gradually making it darker and clearer until the familiar cowl appeared. He inked the drawing as he talked, never missing a line or failing to answer a question. It was an incredibly informal setting, and the only thing he refused to talk about was the upcoming DC Comics plans.
My meet-and-greet pass ensured that I would be able to meet Lee — not like the George Perez debacle at East Coast Comic-Con. Before my scheduled time, I went to the area they had designated as a waiting area for him. I talked to the people in line, sharing stories about the books we were getting signed. Most of the people around me were my age. Many of us had X-Men #1 for Lee to sign, plus assorted other works. He has been in the business since I was a kid, so there was a lot to choose from. I was only a little envious of a couple of books. When we got in the room, they had the whole process down to a science. We put our books on a tray and he signed them. After that, he talked for a moment or two and then posed for a picture.
You could tell he was tired. He had just flown in that morning and was in panels and signings all day long. He still didn’t shortchange his fans, and I felt like he actually listened to me. Throughout his panel and in the few seconds I got to talk to him, I got the impression that he is genuinely a nice guy. Here’s a man who has had a huge impact on comic books, is a producer on the DC movies (for better or worse), and holds a high position in DC Comics, and he’s genuinely nice. He’s exactly how I had hoped he would be.
Meeting our heroes should be a great experience. I know they’re human, and I know we shouldn’t engage in hero worship, but I also know that people can have a huge impact on someone’s life. These artists have the ability to shape the dreams and ideas of people who come into contact with their work. One should hope that they are good, kind people.
And the good ones remind us that we, the people who are consuming their art, have an obligation to be a decent human being as well. If he can fly from California in the morning and spend hours shaking hands and listening to people talk about comic books, I can be nice to someone behind the check-out counter at Walmart.
And as I stare at the exclusive signed print and the three comics I had him sign, I feel like a little kid again.
So, thanks, Baltimore Comic-Con for the chance to meet one of my heroes.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, nerd, and writer.