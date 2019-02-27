BROOKVILLE — Melinda Hall, the priest at Holy Trinity Episcopal church in Brookville, is heavily involved in many of the organizations around town that work to better the community.
Hall grew up in Kentucky, and comes from a religious background. When she went to college she began as an economics and finance major. She says she came to a cross roads where she could either continue to follow Jesus or go down a path of wealth and accumulation.
She says she realized that she was only in economics for the money, and decided to drop that major, which opened more class time for her to explore other possibilities. After taking religion and liberal arts classes she found her new path.
She decided to go to seminary school and seek ordination. Once she finished school she married her husband, Nathan Royster. She was offered a grant to travel to Beirut, Lebanon, for a year. After that year, they moved to New York so she could undertake further studies.
The couple had based where they lived on Hall’s education up to that point, but decided, it was Royster’s turn to follow where he thought he needed to be. They moved to Brookville so that he could come to the Presbyterian Church. Hall later found herself at the Episcopal church as its priest because of its thoughtfulness.
“Jesus invested heavily into other people... and that’s how we understand ourselves, too,” she explained of her church’s involvement in the community.
She said the congregation tries to do things to help those less fortunate, and also bring fun into the community. Sometimes it might be a speaker coming to talk about an important topic like the latest child trafficking seminar, or it might be a trivia night.
“Yes, we hold worship services, but we also invest in and care about our community,” Hall said.
She said education is where massive disparity happens, and that’s why she decided to seek a seat on the school board. Food scarcity is also a major issue, she said, so she was on the board for the food pantry, and started the backpack lunch program with Kari d’Argy. She joins different organizations around town with the intent to better someone’s life.
“The church is the advocate for those left out and without a voice,” Hall said.
Hall believes that people understand and better themselves by helping others around them. She works hard to balance the different organizations and programs in which she is involved. She is working to build a better community, and shows her true passion through her dedication.
