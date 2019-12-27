Melissa M. Morris, 55, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her son’s home surrounded by her family.
Born September 22, 1964, in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of Ira “Junior” and Yvonne K. (Bobbert) Morris.
Ms. Morris worked as a manager for the Citgo in Sligo.
She was a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR.
Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Darrell L. Shay and his companion, Lindsay, of Harrisville, Michael T. Wolfe and his companion, Crystal, and Byson G. Wolfe, all of Beaver Falls, daughters, Christa M. Angelo of New Castle, Jessica L. Shay and her husband, Junior Clinger, of New Bethlehem and Melodie M. Wolfe and her companion, Jason Clinger, of Strattanville; 12 grandchildren; and a sister, Bonnie L. Morris and her companion, Tim Best, of Kissinger Mills.
Ms. Morris was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Rick Morris and Eugene “Geno” Morris, and a sister, Vicki K. Morris.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
A family gathering will immediately follow at the Baker Street Church of God in the Fellowship Hall, 160 Veteran St., Rimersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
