WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Ronny Jackson had a pattern of recklessly prescribing drugs and drunken behavior, including crashing a government vehicle while intoxicated and doling out a large supply of a prescription opioid to a White House military staff member, according to a summary of accusations compiled by Democratic staff on the committee considering his nomination as Veterans Affairs secretary.
The summary was based on conversations with 23 of Jackson’s current and former colleagues at the White House Medical Unit. The accusations included multiple incidents of Jackson’s intoxication while on duty, often on overseas trips. On at least one occasion he was nowhere to be found when his medical help was needed because “he was passed out drunk in his hotel room,” according to the summary.
At a Secret Service going-away party, the summary says, Jackson got drunk and wrecked a government vehicle.
A doomed VA nomination would be a political blow to the White House, which has faced criticism for sloppy screening of Cabinet nominees.
President Donald Trump continues to stand by Jackson and the White House is aggressively defending him.
