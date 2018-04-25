Today

Partly cloudy skies. High 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A few morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.