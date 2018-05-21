NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem American Legion Post 354 will honor the community’s fallen heroes during a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem.
In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the First Baptist Church along Broad Street.
Post Adjutant Ted Minich, who will serve as master of ceremonies, will welcome special guest state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and introduce the featured speaker, the Rev. Don Jeffers, current commander of Walter W. Craig Post 354. Jeffers served in the U.S. Air Force.
The barbershop quartet, Shades of Harmony, will perform the National Anthem as well as other patriotic music. Additional musical selections will be performed by the Redbank Valley High School band under the direction of Eli Terwilliger.
The invocation and benediction will be delivered by post chaplain Glenn Neiswonger.
During the program, area veterans who died during the various periods of hostilities in which the United States was involved will be remembered by name and a bell rung in their honor, as will members of the local Legion post who have died since Memorial Day 2017.
In a tribute to departed comrades of all wars, Patty Emhoff will throw a wreath into Red Bank Creek. She is the wife of Sid Emhoff who recently died. Sid Emhoff was a Korean War veteran and past commander of the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post. After the throwing of the wreath, the Honor Guard will fire volleys, and Debbie and Matthew Green will perform Taps.
The entire community is invited to the event to pay tribute to those who died serving this country.
