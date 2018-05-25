DuBOIS — There will be a Memorial Day service from 9-10 a.m. Monday at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in DuBois.
This year’s program, presented by VFW Post 813, is dedicated to the memory of Patrick J. Hanlon, a veteran of the Korean War.
Msgr. Richard Siefer of St. Catherine’s/St. Michael’s churches will provide the invocation and benediction. Musical performances by Kailey Pisani, a junior at DuBois Area High School.
