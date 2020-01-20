NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Public Library announces the following gifts:
Memorial Gifts
In Memory Of:
• Dorothy Jean Shick, “The Country Guesthouse,” given by Jeff and Julie Raybuck.
• Dorothy Jean Shick, “Distant Too Grand,” given by Joe and Cheryl Scott.
• Dorothy Shick, “Tom Clancy Code of Honor” and “Lady Clementine,” given by Paul Lorigan.
• Dorothy Jean Shick, “Long Range,” “Longing for Yesterday” and “When You See Me,” given by Gary C. and Leslie C. Marshal.
• Dorothy Jean Shick, “Winter Storms,” given by Ron and Patricia Black.
• Dorothy Jean Shick, “Evening Stars,” “Three Sisters,” “Sisters by Choice” and “Barefoot Season,” given by DSD Sports.
• Cecilia Magagnotti, “The Night Fire,” “Stealth” and “Blue Moon,” given by Martins Farms.
• Cecilia Magagnotti, “The Deserter” and “The Family Upstairs,” given by The Clarion County Career Center Staff.
• Barbara Ann Willison Lowell, “The Amish Wedding Promise,” “Seasons of an Amish Garden,” “Meant to be Yours” and “A Song of Joy,” given by Amy and Jason Kaminski.
• Barbara Ann Willison Lovell, “The Dutch House,” given by First United Methodist Church.
• Barbara Ann Willison Lovell, “A Mrs. Miracle Christmas,” given by Sandy and Larry Dubia.
• Donald Sayers, “A Christmas Haven,” “Olive Again” and “The Bake Shop,” given by Hawthorn Lion’s Club.
• Burton Fowkes, “Complete Book of Outdoor DIY Projects” and “Ultimate Guide Walks, Patios & Walls,” given by Gail Burford.
• Raymond McAfoose, “What’s Happening to Grandpa,” given by Beverly McAfoose.
• Peggo Jo Highberger Mars, “Strands of Truth,” “Listening to Love” and “An Amish Christmas Bakery,” given by Cindy Bain and Debbi White.
• David M. Gruver, “A Winters Proposal,” “Smoke Screen” and “A Minute to Midnight,” given by Hawthorn Lion’s Club.
• Bonnie Kunselman, “Hearts in Harmony,” given by First Baptist Church, New Bethlehem.
• Bonnie Kunselman, “The World that We Knew” and “Daughters of Northern Shores,” given by Harriet Cressman.
• E. Deretha “Dete” Bussard, “The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs,” given by Larry Bussard.
• Theodore Cobbett Sr., “Gifts in a Jar (Soup),” given by Karla Cobbett.
Library Angel Books:
“Ali Cross,” donated by Carol Valkosky.
Trust Endowment:
• In memory of Gladys M. Long, given by New Bethlehem Chapter No. 230 Order of the Eastern Star.