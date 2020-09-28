NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Public Library has announced the following gifts:
Books Donated
In Memory Of:
• Jason Best, “Star Wars Movie” from Joe Harmon and Family.
• Sandy Bish, “Steadfast Mercy” and “Outsider” from Mr. and Mrs. Pitney.
• Kevin R. Clemens, “The Boy from the Woods” and “Camino Winds” from Brady Clemens.
• Lisa K. Colwell, “Into the Silence” and “Shantaram” from Terry Colwell.
• Lisa K. Colwell, “Wilderness Empire” and “Tecumseh” from Terry Colwell.
• Giuseppe Greco, “All the Ways We Said Goodbye,” “Last Day,” “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” “The Crow’s Call” and “Deep in the Alaskan Woods” from the Schultz Family.
• Lisa K. Colwell, “The Bully Pulpit” and “No Ordinary Time” from Terry Colwell.
• Addie and Bert Hartzel, “Southern Living” and “Taste of the South” from Val and Jerry Skinner.
• Ray Heid, “Love from the Crayons” and “Love from the Very Hungry Caterpillar” from Denny and Linda McHenry and Family.
• Ben Kundick Sr., “Twelve,” “Bad Kitty Joins the Team,” “Wrestling Dreams” and “Never Settle” from Lucille Sayers.
• Ben Kundick Sr., “I’ll Love You Til the Cows Come Home” and “Click, Clack, Moo, I Love You” from the First Baptist Church.
• Cecilia Magagnotti, “Redhead by the Side of the Road” and “Big Lies in a Small Town” from Ms. Bonnie Weakland.
• Glenn McCarty, “The Truants” from Jerry and Snooks Shoemaker.
• Veryl Myers, “28 Summers” and “Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” from Lucille and Marlene George.
• Maxine Otte, “The Water Keeper” and “Mrs. Lincoln’s Sister” from Lucille Sayers.
• Maxine Otte, “Unyielding Hope” and “A Blessing to Cherish” from Fairmount City United Methodist Church.
• David “Davey” Over, “The Farm that Feeds Us” and “An Illustrated History of Tractors and Farm Machinery” from Jerry, Traci and Ethan Champion.
• Jim Pollock, “Racing to the Finish: My Story” from Randy and Amy Toth.
• Rose Rearick, “Hello Summer,” “The Book of Lost Friends” and “Two Steps Forward” from Lucille Sayers.
• Clair Reichard, “Joey: How a Blind Horse Helped Others Learn to See” and “Doctor DoLittle” from the First Baptist Church.
• Bryan G. Watkins, “Journey of the Pharaohs” from the Kerr Family.
• Ben Shingledecker, “Jesus: The God Who Knows Your Name” and “Shall We Dance” from the First United Methodist Church.
• Bonnie Reese Troup, “Someone Like You” from Lucille and Marlene George.
• Bryan Watkins, “The Poison Squad,” “What Should Danny Do,” “Civil Service Exam Guide,” “Revenge” and “Neighborhood Safety” from the Hawthorn Borough Council.
• Lyle Westover, “The Trustworthy One” and “The Mockingbirds Song” from Pam Bish.
• Kenneth “Joe” Wiant, “Wood Plank Projects” and “DIY Wood Pallet” from the Fairmount City United Methodist Church.
• Naomi Wile, “Just Take My Heart” from Linda Sloan and Lucille Sayers.
Books Donated
In Honor Of:
• Raegan George, “The Girl Who Looked Beyond,” “The Girls Who Spoke to the Wind,” “The Girl Who Drank the Moon,” “The Sun is also a Star,” “The 57 Bus,” “Long Way Down” and “Ali Cross” from Lucille Sayers.
Library Angel Books:
• “The Pests that Girdle” and “The Home of Tucker the Turtle” from the Wildflower Garden Club.