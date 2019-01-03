PENN STATE DuBOIS 88,
WESTMORELAND COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE 61
Score By Halves
WCCC;29;32;—;61
PSD;46;42;—;88
Westmoreland County Community College—61
Oladipupo Olaleye 10 0-2 25, Xavier Johnson 5 0-0 10, Luke Stein 1 0-0 2, Garret Dhans 5 0-0 11, Michale Yuricha 3 4-6 11, Aron Whatule 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 4-8 61.
Penn State DuBois—88
Cole Morris 1 1-2 3, Zach Dahlstrand 8 5-6 23, Joshua Terry 4 0-0 8, Tre'von Williams 1 0-0 2, Dylan Huey 7 0-1 14, Jordan Jones 0 0-0 0, Xzavier Jackson 0 0-0 0 Connor Spencer 1 0-0 2, Mekhi Willis 1 0-0 3, Tyler Davis 7 0-0 20, Bernard Rauckhorst 3 0-0 6, Osagie Evbuomwan 1 0-0 2, Jack Theillon 2 0-0 5. Totals: 36 6-9 88.
Three-pointers: Westmoreland County Community College 7 (Oladipupo Olaleye 5, Garrett Dahns, Michael Yuricha), Penn State DuBois 10 (Zach Dahlstrand 2, Mekhi Willis, Tyler Davis 6, Jack Thillon).
