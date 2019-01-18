PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE 77,
PENN STATE DuBOIS 67
Score By Halves
PSUWB;41;36;—;77
PSUD;30;37;—;67
Penn State Wilkes-Barre—77
Ameer Biddle 4 2-5 10, Jheron Dawson-Johnson 0 0-0 0, Davaughn Roberts 6 4-5 17, Jordan Williams 4 2-2 10, Kevin Silverberg 4 6-7 17, Khalil White 3 0-0 7, Dominique Stevenson 3 2-4 8, William Pierce 1 0-0 2, Marcus Allen 0 0-0 0, David Rodgers 2 0-0 4, Lavaughn Knight-Soules 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 16-23 77.
Penn State DuBois—67
Cole Morris 6 5-6 20, Zack Dahlstrand 2 1-1 5, Jonathan Turk 2 0-0 6, Tyler Davis 0 0-0 0, Dylan Huey 4 4-8 12, Joshua Terry 0 0-0 0, Mekhi Willis 5 3-6 13, Osagie Evbuomwan 4 0-0 8, Tre'von Williams 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 13-21 67.
Three-pointers: Penn State Wilkes-Barre 5 (Davaughn Roberts, Kevin Silverberg 3, Khalil White), Penn State DuBois 6 (Cole Morris 3, Jonathan Turk 2, Tre'von Williams).
