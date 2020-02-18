NEW BETHLEHEM – Beginning on Feb. 27, the Men’s Breakfast will meet every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Evermoore’s restaurant in New Bethlehem for the Lenten season.
The theme this year is “Take Up Your Cross Daily and Follow Jesus.”
Breakfast dates include:
- Feb. 27: The Rev. Bob Ryver — Grace Baptist Church.
- March 5: The Rev. Kim Raybuck — Lutheran Lay Speaker.
- March 12: The Rev. Doug Henry — Leatherwood Church.
- March 19: The Rev. Jimmy Swogger — Oakland Church of God.
- March 26: The Rev. Randy Hopper — First Church of God.
- April 2: The Allegheny Boys Gospel Quartet.
- April 9: The Rev. Phil Conklin — Ellwood City Church of God.