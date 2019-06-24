BROCKWAY — The whole community gets involved in the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July, and Mengle Memorial Library is just one example.
Mengle hosts a book sale during that week. The sale begins July 3 at 10 a.m. and runs until 7. On the 4th, the sale runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by July 5’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 6’s 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last three days are $2 bag days.
“We are a fun stop for families with all our services,” Mengle Librarian Darlene Marshall said. “Many families mention that they will be bringing their visiting relatives to see the library or use our preschool room. Often, we see visitors using our computers and wifi services.”
July 2, the library also has summer reading program events along with the various services it offers to the community. Marshall said that visiting family members use the library during their stay in Brockway.
“We have family members checking out books to read and relax during their visit –what a novel idea!” she said. “We look forward to the 4th and seeing all the families gathering to celebrate the history of Brockway while they celebrate our country and the freedoms we enjoy.”
The book sale is staffed by volunteers, which Marshall said is a huge part of making the sale successful and fun.
“This annual event seems to be one of the highlight of the town’s celebrations,” she said. “We are blessed with our wonderful community in Brockway.”