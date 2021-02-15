NEW BETHLEHEM – The Men’s Prayer Breakfast will host a weekly Lenten Series, “Jesus, the Lamb of God” at Evermoore’s Restaurant on Thursday mornings at 7 a.m. on the following dates:
- Thursday, Feb. 18, with the Rev. David Nagle III of Cornerstone Church of God.
- Thursday, Feb. 25, with the Rev. Curtis Twigg of Grace Baptist Church.
- Thursday, March 4, with the Rev. John Kerr of Roseville Church of Christ.
- Thursday, March 11, with the Rev. Doug Henry of Leatherwood Church.
- Thursday, March 18, with Mr. Kim Raybuck, Lutheran Layspeaker.
- Thursday, March 25, with Mr. Scott Gourley, Leatherwood Church Layspeaker.
- Thursday, April 1, with the Rev. Phil Conklin of Elwood City Church of God.
Following Easter, the Men’s Prayer Breakfast will resume its twice a month meeting schedule.
- Thursday, April 15, with the Rev. Dale Gallo of New Athens Church of God of Prophecy.
- Thursday, May 6, with Mr. Brendan Allison, Lay Speaker.
- Thursday, May 20, with the Rev. Kenny Seidler of Dayton Church of God.