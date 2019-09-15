BROCKWAY — A mental health incident on 12th Avenue in Brockway Friday brought police to the scene, but it ended without incident.
Police Chief Terry Young said that the incident was on 12th Avenue, and the person willingly left the house.
The incident did not directly involve any students in the Brockway Area School District, but an abundance of caution had school officials involved.
Parents in the district got a call from the district’s automated system informing them police and school officials were dealing with a situation in Downtown Brockway right at dismissal time.
The message did not give any more details because it was an ongoing incident.
“12th Avenue is a dead end, but it is a bus stop, so that’s why we got school administration involved,” Young said.
The email and phone call came one day after a call went out informing parents of an administrative lockdown at the school while the State Police dealt with a fugitive in the county. That fugitive was captured before the end of the school day.
According to Young, school officials made sure that buses were clear of the incident.