Merry Christmas to Fred Shick who made an outrageous statement in his propaganda letter to the editor in last week’s L-V. This is being written to ease your troubled mind and assure you that you can say Merry Christmas anywhere, any time to any one. And so can government employees. This “war on Christmas” has been completely blown out of proportion by gullible Republicans such as yourself.
A small bit of research will show this so-called war on Christmas was started by Newt Gingrich in 2011 and picked up by FOX News, which every year around this time brings it back into the limelight.
Anyone interested in the truth can easily research this for themselves. The only laws on the books are the laws that prohibit federal government agencies from using free postage to send Christmas cards.
And guess who revised these laws? Newt Gingrich himself, and John Boehner. Also of interest to truth seekers, FOX News revised their registry from FOX News to FOX News and Entertainment so they would have legal protection to spread their half truths, suggestions and innuendoes.
Now to the socialist ranting in Shick’s columns of late. I hate to burst your bubble on making socialism a dirty word. Because if you drive on our public roads (township, state or federal), or have attended school, or have sent children to school, or have visited a public park of any kind, you yourself are a socialist!
These systems are collectively paid for by everyone.
Merry Christmas!
JAMES SHILLING
New Bethlehem