ALCOLA – Once home to Redbank Valley Municipal Park’s carousel decades ago, the old and rundown Merry-Go-Round Building was brought to the ground last Friday.
In its place, park and Clarion County Fair organizers hope, will eventually be a new event center to benefit both organizations and the region they serve.
“We did everything we could do to see about salvaging the old Merry-Go-Round Building, but it was too far gone,” fair board president Josh Minich said Friday morning as crews demolished the shaky structure, which had seen much better days.
Minich said that although patches and temporary repairs had been made over the years, and the fair used it to house commercial exhibits as recently as a couple of years ago, the structure was shifting, the old tongue-and-groove floor was buckling badly in places, and main beams and portions of the floor were rotting away.
“We had to look at an alternative solution which was seeking funding to build a new building,” he said, noting that a matching grant from the state will allow the groups to proceed with the first phase of the project, which is to construct a 60-foot by 120-foot pad at the same location, and extending a bit to the north for a larger facility.
“The idea is to build an event center,” Minich said, explaining that the new building will house exhibits during fair week, as well as other fair-related events such as the group’s gun raffle. It will also be available for weddings, dinners and other events.
“Our long-term goal is we would like to have a full kitchen in it and do once-a-month thresherman-style dinners that the fair board will put on,” he said.
The first step to that goal was to raze the old building last week with the help of Pro Shot Directional Boring, Terry Beamer Enterprises and J&J Snyder. Minich also said Hawthorn firefighters had a truck on scene for safety precautions as the building was brought down and portions were burned.
“We’re also in cooperation with the park board; we work very closely together,” Minich said, pointing out that both groups are non-profit entities. “Everything we do goes back into the community.”
Minich said that if the last year with the COVID pandemic has taught anything, it’s been the value of having outdoor areas for events and recreation. And that the improvements to the park are an investment in the community.
“The park is several hundred acres of old growth timber, picnic areas and playgrounds, and it’s a good area for families to come and get away,” he said, noting that the park and fair boards want to keep the improvements coming in order to “help put it back to where it used to be, back when this Merry-Go-Round Building was functional and people from the area used to come here for these events.”
Although organizers are looking toward the future, Minich said it was a bittersweet day seeing the old building come down. As a history buff, he said he wanted so badly to find a way to preserve the site, but years of neglect prevented that from happening.
While no date can be found for when the old building first opened its doors, it was used at the then-named American Legion Park to house the carousel, which operated there until the 1960s, along with several other outside rides such as a Ferris wheel and swings. Where the pieces of the carousel ended up is another mystery, with multiple conflicting rumors.
But looking forward, Minich said that the fair is seeking help and support from Clarion and Armstrong county officials, as well as state lawmakers for funding for the new facility, and will hold additional fundraisers and seek donations to bring the project to fruition.
“We will be starting a major campaign drive soon,” he said, asking that anyone who is interested in supporting the fair or building fund contact the fair office at (814) 365-5179. He said there will be a number of donation options, including naming rights and sponsorships for the new building. “There’s a lot of opportunities to be a big part of us moving this into the future.”