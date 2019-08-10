An official call for presentations has been announced for MIM2020, International Conference on Injection Molding of Metals, Ceramics and Carbides, to be held at Hotel Irvine, March 2–4, 2020, in Irvine, California.
Potential authors have until Oct. 4 to submit presentation abstracts on manufacturing innovations and material advancements. All abstracts accepted for presentation will require a PowerPoint submission prior to the conference. Innovation is responsible for the rapid growth of the powder injection molding industry (metal injection molding, ceramic injection molding, and cemented carbide injection molding), a nearly $2 billion advanced manufacturing industry. Sponsored by the Metal Injection Molding Association, a trade association of Metal Powder Industries Federation and its affiliate APMI International, MIM2020 brings together product designers, engineers, end users, manufacturers, researchers, educators, and students for technology transfer.
Visit MIM2020.org for submission guidelines.