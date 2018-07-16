Michael David "Dean" Maloney, 73, of Wattersonville, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Butler VA Hospice.
Born May 19, 1945, in Armstrong County, he was the son of William T. Maloney and Annabell (Williams) Maloney.
Mr. Maloney was a lifelong resident of Wattersonville.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Intelligence Division, serving 23 months in Vietnam.
Mr. Maloney was a proud, independent person who often kept to himself. He would be the first to offer assistance to others when when the need arose.
He enjoyed long walks in the woods in his younger days, mowing his yard, word puzzles, playing the lottery, his dogs and cat, and spending time with family and close friends.
Mr. Maloney was a 43-years member of the American Legion and was active in the Veterans Input Pool Program.
He retired from Elijer Pottery after 40 years of employment.
Survivors include his brother, Gerald "Jerry" Maloney of England; a sister-in-law, Carol Maloney of Georgia; several nieces and nephews; his God-daughter; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Giron; and a brother, Samuel Maloney.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are at the direction of Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mr. Maloney's memory to the Butler VA Community Living Center, 325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001. Hospice should be noted.
