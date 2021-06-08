Michael J. Traister, 44, of Grove City, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully in Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021 following a short battle with cancer.
Born in Morristown, N.J. on November 18, 1976 he was the son of John D. and Sandra B. (Fretz) Traister.
He married Ashlee E. Henry on November 6, 2010.
Mr. Traister was a member of the Rimersburg Methodist Church.
He also attended Grove City Alliance Church with his family.
Mr. Traister was a graduate of Union High School in Rimersburg and Penn State University with a degree in mechanical engineering.
He was an operations manager at Wabtec, Grove City, formerly General Electric Corp.
Survivors include his wife, Ashlee; a daughter, Addy, both at home; his parents, John and Sandy Traister of Rimersburg; a sister, Kelly Minick of New Bethlehem; his twin brother, Russ Traister and wife, Yvonne Chao, of Pittsburgh; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cunningham Funeral Home in Grove City.
Funeral services will be held at Grove City Alliance Church in Grove City, on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Grove City Alliance Church, 845 N. Liberty Road, Grove City, PA 16127.
