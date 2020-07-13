Michele Frances Bula, 77, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic.
Born September 14, 1942, in Reynoldsville, Michele was the eldest of two children of the late Francis “Casey” Cosmark and Margaret O’Donnell Cosmark.
She graduated from Titusville High School in 1960 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Art Education from Edinboro State College in 1964.
She married the late Edward Bula on January 17, 1976, and they had two daughters, Mary Bula of Millcreek and Ann Tredway (Tom) of Fairview, who survive.
Mrs. Bula began her career as an art teacher at Bishop Carroll in Ebensburg and Annapolis Junior High School in Maryland. From there, she became the art teacher at Union School District in Rimersburg where she spent 30 years, retiring in 1999. After her retirement from Union, she joined the faculty of Our Lady of Peace School in 2001 where she taught for several years.
She was an exceptional teacher who made learning fun. Mrs. Bula worked hard to cultivate students’ creativity and provide a classroom experience they genuinely enjoyed. Her commitment to her students and the community was also evident through their many extracurricular activities: painting holiday windows for businesses and nursing homes, designing and building prom sets, and creating two award-winning Autumn Leaf Festival floats chosen “Best in Parade” from among hundreds of entries.
Beyond teaching, Mrs. Bula was also a gifted artist. Her designs were featured in national magazines, she was commissioned to do several pieces, and she designed costumes and sets for various schools. She left a collection of beautiful artwork for her family to enjoy for years to come.
With all that in mind, her greatest legacy is the love, support and guidance she provided to her children and grandchildren. She was always there for her family, and she will be deeply missed.
Along with her daughters and son-in-law, Michele is survived by her grandson, Tristan Perry; granddaughters, Addison and Molly Tredway; former son-in-law, Danny Perry; sister-in-law, Dolores Bula; several nieces and nephews and cousins, Marie “Toots” Chess and Terry Hook (Dorothy) and their children. She is also survived by her two best friends, Cherie Gabreski and Carol Dahle.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Bula was preceded in death by her brother, Terry; grandson, William Tredway; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters- and brothers-in-law.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church in Erie, with Fr. Mike DeMartinis officiating.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements are at the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP in Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie City Mission at www.eriecitymission.org/. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.