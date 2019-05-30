Much of the discussion at Steelers organized team activities this week has been about the guys who are gone.
Namely Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.
But a third Steeler of importance has departed and probably hasn’t been talked about enough.
That’s offensive line coach Mike Munchak. He left Mike Tomlin’s staff to take the same job with the Broncos in January. Munchak said he made the move to the Rocky Mountains because he wanted to be closer to his daughter and his grandchildren.
The positive spin regarding the absence of Brown and Bell is that team chemistry and stability will improve with them gone.
The concern about Munchak leaving is whatever stability currently exists will erode with him in Denver.
So it’s up to the remaining veteran offensive linemen to maintain the pulse of their room even as the heartbeat has headed west.
“It’s a little weird,” center Maurkice Pouncey admitted. “We’re missing his jokes. The things that he brings every single day.”
Those “things” Pouncey and his fellow offensive linemen talked about Wednesday ranged from Munchak’s sense of humor to his emotional support, his friendship and his mechanical teachings.
Now those duties fall to Shaun Sarrett. He was Munchak’s assistant last year and has been on the Steelers’ staff since 2012.
“He learned a lot of different things from (Munchak),” Pouncey said. “He’s seen a lot of things. They worked together a lot. He wasn’t just here printing out papers. He was actually coaching.”
For as much as Sarrett is attempting to continue the foundation set by Munchak, some things are different. In particular, he doesn’t have a Hall of Fame jacket hanging in his closet or 22 years of coaching experience like his predecessor.
Earning that level of respect is going to be a challenge for Sarrett, and his players are doing whatever they can to help. For instance, guard B.J. Finney is no longer allowing himself to publicly refer to his new coach by his nickname, which dates back to his college days at Kent State.
“I keep having to focus on calling him ‘Coach Sarrett’ and not ‘Sweet Feet,’” Finney said, scolding himself. “He’ll be in his 60s, and I’ll be in my 40s, and he’ll still be ‘Sweet.’ ”
But there is some gravitas associated with Sarrett’s “sweet feet” filling Munchak’s big shoes. And Finney wants Sarrett’s ascent up the coaching ladder to be as proper as possible.
“It’s a little bit of a different dynamic,” Finney said. “But it’s the same stuff. The same room. Obviously, we miss Munch. But it’s the same teaching. Same principals.”
See? “Munch” could be a nickname guy, too. So maybe Finney shouldn’t feel so guilty.
One area where the room will change, though, is at right tackle. Marcus Gilbert was traded to Arizona after eight years in Pittsburgh.
Gilbert primarily had been a starter since 2011. But he played only five games last season because of injuries. So Matt Feiler got a jump start on becoming a full-time starter. Either he’ll hold down that job in 2019, or he’ll be challenged by Jerald Hawkins or Chuks Okorafor.
One of Munchak’s most renowned attributes was taking middle-tier talents and turning them into steady offensive linemen. Feiler, Finney, Ramon Foster and Alejandro Villanueva were undrafted players. They’ve each blossomed into consistent, high-quality offensive linemen in Pittsburgh, whether they’ve been called upon to fill in or to start.
Now it’s up to Sarrett to further mold the clay at right tackle among the three candidates to replace Gilbert.
“For sure, we’ll be fine,” Feiler said of Sarrett assuming Munchak’s job. “He’s taken over for practice the past couple years during camp when Munch went to the Hall of Fame stuff. We are all used to him. He keeps the terminology the same for us and keeps it pretty simple for us. That aspect of it hasn’t changed.”
Something else that can’t change is the blocking for Ben Roethlisberger. ProFootbalFocus.com rated the Steelers offensive line tops in the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency. The unit also plowed the way for James Conner to get to the Pro Bowl last season at running back.
Not only was Munchak praised for getting the most out of under-scouted players, but he also was highly regarded for maintaining the skills and refining the talents of established, high draft choices such as Pouncey, Gilbert and David DeCastro.
That task falls on Sarrett’s plate now, too. Like the other assistant coaches, Sarrett won’t talk until minicamp. So we’ll all have more time to get adjusted to seeing him in charge of the offensive line between now and then.