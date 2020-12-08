Mildred Della Dawson, loving wife, and mother of three passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the age of 92.
“Millie” was born October 9, 1928 in Distant, to Mary Michiline and Ernest Clemens. She was the oldest of six children.
She married Donald Allen Dawson in December 1948. She and Donald had three children, Cindy Dawson-Shaffer, Allen W. Dawson Sr. and Melissa Dawson-Boozer.
Millie had amazing work ethic and servant’s heart. Her career spanned from custodial work at the New Bethlehem Theater, New Bethlehem Bank and Redbank Valley Elementary School. She was also a cafeteria worker for Redbank Valley Elementary School and a cook for various local restaurants which allowed her to share her love of cooking and baking. She was well known by family and friends for Italian cuisine involving her special spaghetti sauce and sweet treats. In the little spare time she had between working, she enjoyed bowling, singing in the choir, and volunteering for fire department and church organizations.
She is survived by her children, Cindy S. Shaffer, Allen W. Dawson (Karen) and Melissa A. Boozer (Kenneth); grandchildren, Kari, Donnie, Cathy, Charles, Jennifer, Allen Jr., Angie, Amanda, Michael and Justin; great-grandchildren, Cody, Corben, Raegen, Mackenzie, Reese, Sydney, Jack, David and Londyn; and numerous extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Ernest Clemens; her husband, Donald; a granddaughter, Michelle Dawn; a step-daughter, Darlene Dawson-Neal; a son-in-law, Lonnie “Sam” Shaffer; her sisters, Mona Henry and Louise Snyder and their husbands; her brothers, Richard “Richie,” Eugene “Genie” and Jerry Clemens; nephews, Kelly, Kevin, Dan and Doug; and sisters-in-law, Gladys Hetrick and Florence Bish.
Millie was most passionate about her family. She was the matriarch for generations and touched each of their lives in a special way. She enjoyed every minute she could with them. She was innately good, selfless, with a kind-heart that came naturally to her. Her devotion and model of strength and courage were an example for us all. This great woman will be forever remembered and loved as a devoted and unconditionally loving human being.
Family and friends will be received Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on December 9 with the Rev. James Swogger officiating.
Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, all visitors are required to observe the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf.
Online condolences may be sent to Millie’s family at www.alcorn funeralhome.com.