BROOKVILLE — Thunder Mountain Speedway hosted a card Friday night that featured a $3,000 to win ULMS Race, with Jared Miley taking home the top prize by .843 seconds over Michael Maresca.
Miley and Maresca were followed across the line in Top 5 by Alex Ferree, Max Blair and Greg Oakes. Spots sixth through 10th went to Doug Eck, Mike Pegher Sr., Jake Gunn, Jon Lee and Kyle Knapp.
Maresca won the time trials event earlier in the evening, posting a top lap of 15.639 seconds (86.323 miles per hour). Heat race wins went to Matt Lux, Eck and Ferrree.
The evening also featured action for the speedway’s semi-late models, street stocks and front-wheel drive (FWD) 4 cylinders, but the street stock feature was the only main event of the three classes to be completed.
Andrew Gordon ruled the street stock feature, winning by more than three seconds over Tim Bish. Gary Luzier, Ron Shook and Bob Rosman rounded out the Top 5.
Greg Beach came home sixth, with Curtis Bish, Rusty Martz, Tim Steis and Mike VanZandt claiming spots seven though 10, respectively.
Gordon and Bruce Hartzfled captured wins in the division’s two heat races.
As for the semi-lates and FWD 4 cylinders, those classes only got their heat races in on the night.
Doug Surra and Zach Myers collected heat wins in the semi-lates, while Josh Frantz, D.J. Clark and Andy Proper won the three heats in the 4 cylinders.
The FWD 4 cylinder feature will be made up this Friday as part of the speedway’s Memorial Day-Armed Forces Night. Any veteran or current military with proof of service will get free general admission.
Outside of the makeup feature, fans will see a regular four-division show along the Off Road Speedway Series ATVs and UTVs.
The semi-late feature from this past weekend will be made up on June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.