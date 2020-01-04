BROCKWAY — The American Legion Auxiliary and Legion Post 95 in Brockway are working to bring banners of military heroes to Main Street in Brockway.
Post 95 Auxiliary President Dee Dee Carlini has been working with a company called Troop Banners to create colorful banners like DuBois and other communities have.
“The banners are larger than DuBois’,” Carlini said. “They’re more like the ones in Strattanville.”
Carlini showed the prototype for the banners to the Brockway Borough Council in November. Since then, she has uploaded eight images of local veterans. She said she already has 50 people who have expressed interest in getting banners and is certain that more will come.
“Anyone who is currently serving or has served in the military can be on a banner,” Carlini said. “They do not have to be from Brockway. If someone here wants that person on a banner, they can come to us and we can do it.”
The banners are $125. They are 24x36 and come with the mounting bracket and a 12x18 yard banner. Additional yard banners can be purchased at $10 each.
Carlini said that she is thankful for the help of Roxanne Davis and Tom Lewis from Strattanville as well as technical assistance from Brockway Area School District’s Pete Horm.
“I really appreciate the help,” she said. “They have walked me through the program.”
Carlini is hoping to make the process as simple as possible, so she will be at American Legion Post 95 in Brockway, right off Main Street behind the tank, on January 8, 15, and 22 from 1-3 p.m. She will also be there on January 11, 18, and 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.
“I hope people can try to come during those times,” she said. “I picked Wednesdays and Saturdays to try to give people the most chances to come in.”
People coming to the Legion during the drop-in times need to have the $125, a copy of the DD-214 discharge papers, and the highest-quality picture they have available. If a current member of the military, they need proof of where they are currently stationed. They could also go to www.troopbanners.com/brockway to fill out the application there. Carlini also said she can answer questions if people want to call her at 590-2133.