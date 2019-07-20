ST. MARYS — Starting the week of July 22nd, the following streets will begin mill and fill projects: McGill Street, Church Street (from Maurus Street to Center Street), West Mill Street, Louis Street, Lenze Avenue, Kerner Avenue, and Depot Street.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes whenever possible to allow contractors to safely help the City make upgrades to the road surface. Updates will be posted to the City’s website and Facebook page.
The schedule for this road project is weather dependent. The contractor on this project is HRI, Inc.
For questions or concerns, contact the City offices at 814-781-1718.