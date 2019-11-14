CLARION — In early September, three members associated with the Mill Creek Coalition had the opportunity to participate in the 41st annual conference of the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs (NAAMLP) held in Pittsburgh. Joining the NAAMLP was the 47th annual meeting of the National Association of State Land Reclamationists’ Conference (NASLR) and the 21st annual meeting of the Pennsylvania Abandoned Mine Reclamation Conference (PA AMR). During the conference the attendees had the opportunity to attend technical presentations, visit with commercial exhibitors and take advantage of field trips.
The Coalition prepared a poster presentation that highlighted the variety of technical challenges on the Mill Creek watershed that are necessary to address the various acid mine discharges when treatment systems are implemented.
One highlight was the announcement by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-15th District) and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-8th District) that they have introduced the Abandoned Mine Reauthorization Act (H.R. 4248) to reauthorize the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) trust fund, which would otherwise expire in several years. Generally, it can take several years for a renewal bill to finally be approved by the House and Senate with up to date revisions.
The Coalition has two projects totaling about $400,000 that are upgrading one treated site on Little Mill Creek (Jefferson County) and refurbishing a still functioning treatment site (Howe Bridge Site, Clarion County) that needs more limestone to increase the alkalinity of the acid mine drainage there. When this passive system was constructed in 1991 water quality markedly improved and after several years of monitoring the Fish and Boat Commission re-established trout stocking at that stream site. Almost 30 years of service, enough depletion of the limestone justifies the need for another several hundred tons for the next 30 plus years.
Lastly, in the vicinity of a tributary known as Jones Run (Clarion County) it recently came to the attention of the Coalition members that coal mining conducted decades ago left a highwall 30-35 feet in height that resulted from mining the coal seam but then not backfilling. Three contiguous ponds formed in the deepest part of the cut. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) sees these highwalls as a safety issue and the ponds as a source for acidic drainage into Jones Run only several hundred yards away. DEP is presently investigating the situation.