SMETHPORT — A McKean County lottery retailer sold a $1 million-winning Mega Millionaire Scratch-Off ticket, according to a lottery spokesman.
Costa’s Supermarket, 407 E. Water St., Smethport, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Mega Millionaire is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.
The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents, the lottery spokesman said. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $30 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals, the spokesman said.