EMLENTON — The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton recently presented a $1,000 scholarship at the inaugural Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game in Brockway.
Archer Mills, of Clarion, received the scholarship on behalf of The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. Presenting on behalf of the Bank were William C. Marsh, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Funk, Vice President and Regional Manager, and Audrey Rattay, Assistant Vice President and Director of Marketing. Mills will be attending Slippery Rock University major in Safety Management.
Sixteen scholarships were presented to area seniors who plan to attend post-secondary education or technical training at an accredited school. Applicants submitted academic and community involvement information along with an essay regarding how football has impacted the player’s future. For more information about The Frank Varischetti Foundation, please visit http://www.frankvarischettifoundation.com.
The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton is an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community commercial bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 20 full-service offices in Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, Mercer, and Venango Counties, Pennsylvania and Hancock County, West Virginia. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: “EMCF”). For more information about Farmers National Bank, please visit the website at www.farmersnb.com or call 877-862-9270.